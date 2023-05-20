Bronte Historical Society - Opening Day

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Bronte Historical Society celebrates its 35th Anniversary - free self guided tours of Sovereign House from 1 to 4 pm.

PLEASE register for the following by emailing

historian@brontehistoricalsociety.ca or phone 905-825-5552

4:00 The Women of Bronte Presentation by former BHS Historian, Betty Strong

4:45 Kate Barlow will unveil her donation - The complete set of First Editions of the Jalna Series

5:00 Film- The Mysterious Mazo de la Roche

