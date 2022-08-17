Bronte History Walking Tour

Put on a comfortable pair of shoes, dress for the weather – and join the Bronte Historical Society for a FREE walking tour of our district. Starting at Sovereign House, enjoy a fascinating and informative tour while you learn about Bronte from a historical lens and develop an enhanced understanding of where Bronte has been and where it’s going.

The guided route will take you from Sovereign House to Bronte Bluffs Park and Bronte Beach Park, along West River Street to Lakeshore Road, south on Bronte Road to Ontario Street, up Nelson Street and back along Lakeshore Road.

Feel free to linger in the district. Grab a coffee, visit our charming shops and pop-in for an early dinner at one of our exceptional restaurants.

Participants can park for free in the Sovereign House parking lot. Each walk will last for approximately 1.5 to 2 hours. Please register for your tour today by email and provide your name and phone number.