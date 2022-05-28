× Expand Bronte Horticultural Society Plant Sale Poster

Bronte Horticultural Society is holding its annual plant sale on the east side of the Oakville South Centre (Hopedale Mall) near the Beer Store. Sales start at 8:30am and run to 12:00 pm.

All of these plants come from our own gardens, so you know they will do well in our area. Come early for a superb selection of perennials and annual grasses at great prices.