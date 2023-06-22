Bronte Lake Notes
to
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Bronte Lake Notes is returning to the sails stage Thursdays at 7 pm in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Featuring contemporary music from hot local bands, the FREE concerts are for everyone – young and old – and invite audiences to dance, sing and celebrate together while enjoying gorgeous views of the harbour. This event is presented by The Bronte Historical Society and sponsored by RBC and the Bronte BIA.