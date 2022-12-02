Bronte Village Christmas tree lighting

Bronte Market Square 2245 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario

Oh, Christmas Tree! 

Mark your calendars: join Ward 1 Councillors Sean O’Meara and Jonathan McNeice in the new Bronte Market Square on Lakeshore Rd W near Bronte Rd on Friday, December 2, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Let’s gather around the tree and kick off the holiday season together. 

