Bronte Village Christmas tree lighting

Oh, Christmas Tree!

Mark your calendars: join Ward 1 Councillors Sean O’Meara and Jonathan McNeice in the new Bronte Market Square on Lakeshore Rd W near Bronte Rd on Friday, December 2, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Let’s gather around the tree and kick off the holiday season together.