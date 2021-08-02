Bronte Village - open

Bronte Village is classified as a tourist destination, which allows all shops, cafes, and restaurants to open on Statutory Holidays.

Though businesses in Bronte Village can operate, some may choose to remain closed. So if you are planning to visit a particular business, please get in touch with them first to ensure they are open.

Public Health Requirements

Please note that face masks are mandatory if you are indoors; capacity limits are in effect to ensure physical distancing.