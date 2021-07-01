Bronte Village open for Canada Day 2021

Bronte Village is designated as a tourist destination, allowing its restaurants, cafes, and retailers to open on Canada Day 2021. However, not all will open, so if you plan to visit a particular destination, please call first. 

Canada Day fireworks displayed are cancelled for 2021. 

Please follow public health guidelines:

  • Wear a face mask
  • Maintain a physical distance of two metres from other people who are not in your group
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are feeling unwell

