Bronte Village open for Canada Day 2021
to
Bronte Village Lakeshore Road West & Bronte Road, Oakville, Ontario
Bronte Village is designated as a tourist destination, allowing its restaurants, cafes, and retailers to open on Canada Day 2021. However, not all will open, so if you plan to visit a particular destination, please call first.
Canada Day fireworks displayed are cancelled for 2021.
Please follow public health guidelines:
- Wear a face mask
- Maintain a physical distance of two metres from other people who are not in your group
- Wash your hands
- Stay home if you are feeling unwell

