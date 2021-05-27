Bronte Village Residents Association Annual General Meeting

Zoom Link

Zoom Oakville, Ontario

The BVRA board cordially invites you to attend the 2021 Bronte Village Residents Association Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 27th, 2021, at 7 pm.

Our Keynote Speaker for our Virtual AGM is Mayor BurtonFeatured Speakers are Curt Benson, Director of Planning Services for Halton Region and Jonathan McNeice, an independent urban planner.

This year’s theme is balanced developments in stable neighbourhoods in the Regional Official Plan Review and the Integrated Growth Strategy.

