Bronte Walk & Talk History

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Put on a comfortable pair of shoes and join the Bronte Historical Society for a FREE walking tour of our district. Starting at Sovereign House, you’ll enjoy a fascinating and informative tour while you learn about Bronte from a historical lens. Develop an enhanced understanding of where Bronte has been and where it’s going. Each walk will last for approximately 1.5 to 2 hours. Please register for your walking tour today. 

