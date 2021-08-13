Brotherhood
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Industry Pictures and Karma Film Inc.
Length: 97 minutes Rating: PG Coarse Language, Violence, Nudity
In 1926, eleven teen-aged boys arrive at Long Point Camp for the adventure of their lives. When their canoe capsizes in a freak summer storm, their holiday descends into a soul-shuddering fight for survival.
Canadian film starring local Oakville star, Jake Manley.
Featuring an appearance from director Richard Bell on the Thursday, August 19th screenings for a special Q&A.
COVID-19 Policies: https://film.ca/welcomehome/