Brotherhood

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

In 1926, eleven teen-aged boys arrive at Long Point Camp for the adventure of their lives. When their canoe capsizes in a freak summer storm, their holiday descends into a soul-shuddering fight for survival.

Canadian film starring local Oakville star, Jake Manley.

Featuring an appearance from director Richard Bell on the Thursday, August 19th screenings for a special Q&A.

