Bubbies Boys Comedy live @ Kings Arms Pub

Gear up for a night of non-stop laughter as Bubbie's Boys, the comedic powerhouse, takes center stage at Lions Den in the Kings Arms Pub, Oakville, on Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. Brace yourself for an evening filled with infectious energy, dynamic performances, and a unique brand of comedy that will leave you in stitches.

About Bubbie's Boys:

Established in 2020, Ariel Kagan and Brandon "Brando" Sobel, the comedic maestros behind Bubbie's Boys, have become trailblazers in the Canadian comedy scene. Rooted in South African and southwestern Hamiltonian cultures, their performances are a delightful blend of cultural influences, wit, and a generous dose of Jewish humor.