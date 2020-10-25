Budget Committee Meeting

YouTube.com/TownofOakvilleTV

Due to COVID-19 attendance at Town Hall is restricted and public meetings are being held by videoconference only. Instructions on how to view the meeting or participate by written submission, videoconference or telephone are provided below.

Details

The 2021 proposed rates and fees will be adopted as part of the 2021 budget process and have been prepared with Council’s direction to keep fees in line with inflation. They will be available for review on Friday, October 30, on the 2021 Budget page.

At this meeting, the Budget Committee will discuss:

Proposed changes to existing fees (transit fares, recreation program fees, building and planning permit fees, parking rates, etc.)

Estimated costs of administering and enforcing the Building Code Act by the Town of Oakville

Estimated costs of administering and enforcing the Planning Act by the Town of Oakville

Rationale for imposing or changing fees

This meeting will also include changing existing building permit fees under section 7 of the Building Code Act, as well as under section 69(1) of the Planning Act to change existing fees for the processing of applications regarding planning matters. The 2021 rates and fees will be implemented upon Council approval.

The town’s Budget Committee will also be receiving the proposed 2021 Operating and Capital Budgets for review.

Comments for November 17 meeting?

Anyone wishing to provide comments to the Budget Committee for the November 17 meeting may do so by emailing the Town Clerk at [email protected] by 9 a.m. on November 17, 2020.

Individuals intending to make oral submissions at the meeting must register with the Town Clerk at [email protected] by noon on Monday, November 16, 2020.

If you have any accessibility needs, please advise [email protected] one week before the meeting.