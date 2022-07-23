Building on Togetherness: A Conversation on Inclusion, Equity & Anti-Racism

to

St. Aidan's Anglican Church 318 Queen Mary, Oakville, Ontario

With Dr. Carol Wade - Dr. Wade will be our guest speaker for an important gathering to learn about social justice issues. Please plan to attend, this will be a free-will offering event to raise our awareness of and learn more about current issues. This event is open to the community, invite your friends and neighbours.

Info

St. Aidan's Anglican Church 318 Queen Mary, Oakville, Ontario
to
Google Calendar - Building on Togetherness: A Conversation on Inclusion, Equity & Anti-Racism - 2022-07-23 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Building on Togetherness: A Conversation on Inclusion, Equity & Anti-Racism - 2022-07-23 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Building on Togetherness: A Conversation on Inclusion, Equity & Anti-Racism - 2022-07-23 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Building on Togetherness: A Conversation on Inclusion, Equity & Anti-Racism - 2022-07-23 12:30:00 ical