Liz Walker, a fibre artist using traditional rug hooking techniques to express her love of nature, is one of the artists in the show.

The vibrant work of members of the Burlington Hooking Craft Guild will be exhibited and for sale Sat. June 10, Sun. June 11, and Wed. June 14, from 1 to 4 pm, at Sovereign House's beautiful location on Bronte Bluffs.