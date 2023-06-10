Burlington Hooking Craft Guild

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

The vibrant work of members of the Burlington Hooking Craft Guild will be exhibited and for sale Sat. June 10, Sun. June 11, and Wed. June 14, from 1 to 4 pm, at Sovereign House's beautiful location on Bronte Bluffs.

