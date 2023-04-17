Burloak Theatre's Cabaret

× Expand Burloak Theatre Group

Burloak Theatre Group presents Kander and Ebb's classic musical Cabaret at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

Music by John Kander. Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Book by Joe Masteroff. Directed by Malakai Vieira.

Show runs April 19-13, 2023. Six performances:

Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret.

Winner of eight Tony awards, including Best Musical and Composer/Lyricist.

Some scenes or language may be offensive. Appropriate for those 14 years of age or older.

$37 Regular Seating

$32 Big Ticket Members

$32 Big Ticket Plus Members