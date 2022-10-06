BVRA All Candidates Debate for Ward 1

to

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

All Candidates Debate for Ward 1

Town ● Town & Region ● Mayor ● Regional Chair

October 6, 2022

Registration: 6:00 pm

Meet the Candidates 6:30 - 7:00 pm

Debate: 7:00 - 9:30 pm

Location: Queen Elizabeth Park Community & Cultural Center

Black Box: Main Stage Rehearsal Hall: Overflow

Have a question for the candidates?

Submit them to brontevillageresidents@gmail.com

www.brontevillageresidents.com

Info

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - BVRA All Candidates Debate for Ward 1 - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BVRA All Candidates Debate for Ward 1 - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BVRA All Candidates Debate for Ward 1 - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BVRA All Candidates Debate for Ward 1 - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 ical