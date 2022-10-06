BVRA All Candidates Debate for Ward 1
to
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
All Candidates Debate for Ward 1
Town ● Town & Region ● Mayor ● Regional Chair
October 6, 2022
Registration: 6:00 pm
Meet the Candidates 6:30 - 7:00 pm
Debate: 7:00 - 9:30 pm
Location: Queen Elizabeth Park Community & Cultural Center
Black Box: Main Stage Rehearsal Hall: Overflow
Have a question for the candidates?
Submit them to brontevillageresidents@gmail.com
www.brontevillageresidents.com