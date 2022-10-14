Camper Halloween

Campers on this weekend are invited to decorate their sites (enviro friendly - see blog), dress up, trick-or-treat (pending health guidelines) and join in on any Discovery programs offered that weekend.

to

Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario

A favourite time of year for our ghosts and goblins. Campers on this weekend are invited to decorate their sites (enviro friendly - see blog), dress up, trick-or-treat (pending health guidelines) and join in on any Discovery programs offered that weekend.

Info

Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
905-827-3228
to
Google Calendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-14 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camper Halloween - 2022-10-21 19:00:00 ical