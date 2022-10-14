Camper Halloween
Campers on this weekend are invited to decorate their sites (enviro friendly - see blog), dress up, trick-or-treat (pending health guidelines) and join in on any Discovery programs offered that weekend.
to
Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
A favourite time of year for our ghosts and goblins. Campers on this weekend are invited to decorate their sites (enviro friendly - see blog), dress up, trick-or-treat (pending health guidelines) and join in on any Discovery programs offered that weekend.