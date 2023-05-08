Join the Oakville Chamber at The Oakville Club as we host The Honourable Ralph Goodale, PC, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

High Commissioner Goodale will deliver a keynote address regarding Canada's relationship with the United Kingdom in the midst of a tough and turbulent world, followed by a Q&A.

Breakfast served.

Registration required: https://oakvillechamber.com/eventitem/?id=16958

