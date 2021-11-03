Canadian Arabic Orchestra - Roots of String

Oud afficienado Nazih Borish in a dazzling instrumental performance of Arabic string music with varied cultural influences from his life and times in Quebec. 90 minutes running time, no intermission

Ticketsickets: $42

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Oud afficienado Nazih Borish in a dazzling instrumental performance of Arabic string music with varied cultural influences from his life and times in Quebec.

90 minutes running time, no intermission

905-815-2021
