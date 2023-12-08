Candelight Vigil for COP 28

× Expand giacomodaros via Foter.com - CC BY Candles Lit

Mervyn Russel, a member of HACEN - Halton Action for Climate Emergency Now - and Carole Holmes, Co-chair of GASP - Grand(m)others Act To Save The Planet invite the public to join them in a Candlelight Vigil for COP 28.

Russell said the vigil is being organized to ''express our solidarity with scientists, environmentalists and negotiators working towards a phase-out of fossil fuels at COP 28. The UN's weather agency has reported that 2023 'shattered climate records' and will almost certainly be the hottest year on record.''

Holmes added: "GASP is committed to a vision of a healthier, greener future. There is an urgent need for Canada and all countries to urgently reduce our green house gas emissions. We hope that COP 28 will finally agree to a phase out of fossil fuels. We're lighting candles to signify our wish for a safe climate future."

The event will take place in Centennial Square - between the Oakville Public Library and the Oakville Centre for Performing Arts, 120 Navy Street on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

For more information: Info@gasp4change.org