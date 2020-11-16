Candlelight Gift Card Drive
to
Oakville YMCA 410 Rebecca Street, Oakville, Ontario L6K 1K7
Our goal is to wrap 150 gifts for youth.
We invite you to support our youth during the holiday season and drop off a gift card during our contactless, curbside drop off.
The following gift cards are recommended:
• Pre-paid Visa and MasterCard
• Walmart
• Amazon
• Giant Tiger
• Grocery Stores – President Choice is good
• Uber
• Skip the Dishes
• PRESTO
Info
Oakville YMCA 410 Rebecca Street, Oakville, Ontario L6K 1K7
Fundraiser