Capture Oakville Photography contest entry deadline

Marilyn Jarrett Capture Oakville Grand Prize Winner 2022.

Capture Oakville is an annual photography competition hosted by the Oakville Camera Club, open to all Ontario residents across all photography skill levels. The competition includes a variety of categories from its flagship category, Capture Oakville - The Streets of Oakville (the only category required to be shot within the Town of Oakville) as well as People & Portraits, Black & White, Landscape, Nature & Wildlife, and Exploration. Entry deadline is Feb 6 at midnight.