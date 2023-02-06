Capture Oakville Photography contest entry deadline

Online Oakville, Ontario

Capture Oakville is an annual photography competition hosted by the Oakville Camera Club, open to all Ontario residents across all photography skill levels. The competition includes a variety of categories from its flagship category, Capture Oakville - The Streets of Oakville (the only category required to be shot within the Town of Oakville) as well as People & Portraits, Black & White, Landscape, Nature & Wildlife, and Exploration. Entry deadline is Feb 6 at midnight.

Info

Online Oakville, Ontario
Art Exhibit
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Capture Oakville Photography contest entry deadline - 2023-02-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Capture Oakville Photography contest entry deadline - 2023-02-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Capture Oakville Photography contest entry deadline - 2023-02-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Capture Oakville Photography contest entry deadline - 2023-02-06 00:00:00 ical