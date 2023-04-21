Capture Oakville - photography exhibition

× Expand Marilyn Jarrett Capture Oakville 2022 winner

Capture Oakville is an annual photography competition open to all Ontario residents across all levels of photography skills. The competition includes categories from its original flagship category, Capture Oakville - The Streets of Oakville (the only category required to be shot within the Town of Oakville’s borders) as well as People and Portraits, Black and White, Landscape, Animals and Wildlife, and Exploration. With over 80 photos and prizes to be awarded it promises to be a great evening. Entry is free. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served with a cash only bar for beer and wine.