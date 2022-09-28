Carol Sanders & Cathy Nairn Art Show

to

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

View the work of Carol Sanders and Cathy Nairn in the light filled gallery space of charming Sovereign House. The show will be open on Sept 24, Sept 25, and Sept 28 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Ample free parking is available.

Art, Art Exhibit
