“Cause Célèbre: A World Transformed” with tenor Marcel d’Entremont

St. Jude's Anglican Church 160 William Street, Oakville, Ontario

St. Jude’s Celebration of the Arts presents Marcel d’Entremont, Tenor performing “Cause Célèbre: A World Transformed” with pianist Dakota Scott-Digout and mezzo-soprano Andrea Ludwig.

Works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Amy Beach, Benjamin Britten, Samuel Barber and Sarah MacLachlan.

Marcel d’Entremont, tenor – named one of CBC’s “Top 30 Under 30” classical musicians in 2020- has won numerous awards and toured internationally performing solo recitals, as well as some of the major roles in operas produced by Opera McGill, Opera Nova Scotia, Opéra de Rouen (France), and with the boundary-breaking Against the Grain Theatre.

