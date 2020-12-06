CBC's "A Christmas Carol" dramatic reading

"There is nothing in this world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour."

- from A Christmas Carol written by Charles Dickens

Please join us for an evening sure to bring joy and delight, and help us spread laughter and good humour - something we could all use more of this Christmas season.

This special evening will feature of some of your favourite CBC personalities performing a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", live and online via Zoom. To reserve your spot and receive the zoom link, you must register by selecting at least one ticket in the box above.

Performers include:

Jeff Douglas, host of Mainland Nova Scotia's afternoon show, MAINSTREET

Gavin Crawford from Because News

Geri Hall formerly of This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Gill Deacon the host of Here and Now

Andrew Chown from Burden of Truth.

We'll also have musical performances by the Oakville Choir Raise Her Voice, and the Incarnation Choir

Grab a warm apple cider, your favourite Christmas cookie and get comfortable as you enjoy this delightful Christmas tradition - with a twist.

And please, share the laughter and good humour with your friends and family by sending them this link.