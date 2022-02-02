CCAH Black History Month Kickoff

Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton presents "Imagining Futures" for the kickoff celebration of Black History Month 2022.

to

Free Tickets

Virtual Oakville, Ontario

The CCAH Black History Month kickoff includes MC Akil McKenzie; Speaker Mohamed Banda PhD; and performances by Sonia Collymore & the CCAH Steelpan Band; announcing Creative Reflection contest winners; & community partners reflection on 2022 theme “Imagining Futures". All livestreaming from the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.

Info

Virtual Oakville, Ontario
Free Tickets
to
Google Calendar - CCAH Black History Month Kickoff - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CCAH Black History Month Kickoff - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CCAH Black History Month Kickoff - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CCAH Black History Month Kickoff - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 ical