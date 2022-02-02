CCAH Black History Month Kickoff
Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton presents "Imagining Futures" for the kickoff celebration of Black History Month 2022.
to
Virtual Oakville, Ontario
The CCAH Black History Month kickoff includes MC Akil McKenzie; Speaker Mohamed Banda PhD; and performances by Sonia Collymore & the CCAH Steelpan Band; announcing Creative Reflection contest winners; & community partners reflection on 2022 theme “Imagining Futures". All livestreaming from the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.
Info
Virtual Oakville, Ontario