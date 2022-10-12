CCH presents author J.D.M. Stewart

J.D.M. (James) Stewart, Author of “Being Prime Minister,” will be the guest speaker at the next CCH dinner on Wednesday evening, Oct/ 12. This is the second event of the 2022-23 season held at the Oakville Conference Centre. Fees for the combined 3-course dinner and speaker are only $55.00/member and $65.00/non-member. Space is limited, and sales at the door are not possible. Ticket registration is online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca and e-transfer is available at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca.

Stewart’s writing has appeared in newspapers across Canada for more than twenty-five years. “Being Prime Minister“ contains captivating and humorous stories about the daily lives of Canada’s prime ministers. Stewart interviewed all of Canada’s former prime ministers, except Stephen Harper. Different Drummer Books will have the book for sale, and the author will be pleased to sign all purchases.

Registration/Cash Bar 6 pm; Dinner & Speaker 7 – 9:30 pm

Tickets: Members $55 Non-Members $65

The Canadian Club of Halton presents a dynamic forum to explore issues that matter most to Canada. It provides a welcoming social environment for inquisitive, influential, and engaged Canadians. The Canadian Club is an opportunity for all who share a keen interest in contemporary Canadian life and seek context, perspective and a deeper understanding. The club promotes Canadian identity by providing notable, knowledgeable, and celebrated speakers on various subjects. It is a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization. For more information, visit www.canadianclubhalton.ca