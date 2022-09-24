Celebrate the Moonshine Cafe

A celebration event for the nostalgic Moonshine Cafe will take place Sat. Sept. 24, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Moonshine Cafe - located at 137 Kerr St, Oakville Ontario.

The event is a very special night and celebration to thank the Moonshine Cafe for all the support it has given independent artists in the music industry. If you have ever been to the Moonshine Cafe, are a songwriter or have performed at this venue, you will NOT want to miss this very special evening and celebration!

Join country music artist Tianna Woods and her special guests: Canadian Fiddle Champion Scott Woods, singer-songwriter Chase Stevens and very special guest, long-time country radio announcer Randy Owen. The event will be hosted by Dave Woods from In the Country and will be full of a variety of incredible music, fun, prizes, giveaways and a VERY specialist surprise you will NOT want to miss.

Come Celebrate with us!!!