Celebrating African cultures through stories

Join local author Ekiuwa Aire for a walk through African cultures through stories and discussion. All Ages

Ekiuwa Aire is an award-winning children's book author. She is passionate about sharing positive stories on African history with children. Ekiuwa's debut title Idia of the Benin Kingdom has been the recipient of the Children's Africana Book Awards, Kidsshelf Book Awards, and Eric Hoffer Book Awards. Her second book is titled Njinga of Ndongo and Matamba.

Check out Ekiuwa Aire’s latest book Njinga of Ndongo and Matamba.

If you want to keep up with Ekiuwa's upcoming books, please check out https://our-ancestories.com, where you can sign up and receive a newsletter for when she has her new releases.

This program is a part of OPL’s Community Conversations Series – OPL’s commitment to creating a community that celebrates diversity, belonging, addressing difficult conversations, and helping build connections.