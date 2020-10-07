Chartwell Maple Grove Residents Association AGM

Entrance to the Zoom meeting will begin at 6:30 PM.

HOW TO REGISTER

Due to COVID-19, this year’s AGM will be held via Zoom. You will be able to sign in from the comforts of your home using your desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone.

A Zoom account is not required, but you do have to register by Wednesday, September 30, 6:00 p.m. It is easy. Simply click on this link, ZOOM, and follow the instructions. After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the meeting.

QUESTIONS

We are asking residents to submit questions in advance if there is something they would be interested in hearing more about. Email your questions to Nancy Robertson. We will not have the ability to take questions 'from the floor', so please send them in by September 30.

MEMBERSHIP

If you have not done so already this year, please consider joining us or renewing your membership for $20 per household by visiting our website. Your support will help us to remain an important voice in our community and to continue our work on issues that affect our community including zoning and development, the Official Plan, and our new community centre.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

CMGRA is looking for new board members. Any community-minded residents are welcome. If you are interested in learning more, do not hesitate to call me at 905 334 9422.

At our AGM, we will have special guests in attendance. Mayor Burton and Ward 3 Councillors Gittings and Haslett-Theall will be joining us to help answer your questions. We hope that MP Anand and MPP Crawford are also able to tune in as they both happen to be residents in CMGRA boundaries.

This is an unusual way to host an AGM, but we are adapting as best we can. On the positive side.... you can participate in your pj's without having to leave your home! We hope that you will join us.