A chat with Santa Claus

Janet Bedford Santa

Instead of hosting our usual Oakville Santa Claus parade, Santa Claus will be sitting down with Mayor Rob Burton for a physically distanced in-person chat that we’ll share online on oakvillesantaclausparade.ca for all to enjoy! And you can be part of the show!

Do you have a question for Santa?

Ask your family to help you take a short video asking your question and send to [email protected].

If selected, your video will be played for Santa and shared online!