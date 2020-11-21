A chat with Santa Claus

Instead of hosting our usual Oakville Santa Claus parade, Santa Claus will be sitting down with Mayor Rob Burton for a physically distanced in-person chat that we’ll share online on oakvillesantaclausparade.ca for all to enjoy! And you can be part of the show!

Do you have a question for Santa?

Ask your family to help you take a short video asking your question and send to [email protected].

If selected, your video will be played for Santa and shared online!

