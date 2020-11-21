A chat with Santa Claus
Virtual Oakville, Ontario
Janet Bedford
Santa
Instead of hosting our usual Oakville Santa Claus parade, Santa Claus will be sitting down with Mayor Rob Burton for a physically distanced in-person chat that we’ll share online on oakvillesantaclausparade.ca for all to enjoy! And you can be part of the show!
Do you have a question for Santa?
Ask your family to help you take a short video asking your question and send to [email protected].
If selected, your video will be played for Santa and shared online!
