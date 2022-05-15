Children's En Plein Air Workshop

× Expand Oakville Galleries Children’s Summer Programming

Bring the kiddos to Oakville Galleries for an outdoor art workshop working en plein air like the Impressionists! Participants will make their own sketchbooks and create beautiful artworks inspired by the beautiful lakeside views, inspiring sculptures, plants and flowers of Gairloch Gardens.

This session is $30. per child; with a Family Membership, this session is $25.50 per child. Pre-registration is required.