Children's En Plein Air Workshop
to
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Oakville Galleries
Children’s Summer Programming
Bring the kiddos to Oakville Galleries for an outdoor art workshop working en plein air like the Impressionists! Participants will make their own sketchbooks and create beautiful artworks inspired by the beautiful lakeside views, inspiring sculptures, plants and flowers of Gairloch Gardens.
This session is $30. per child; with a Family Membership, this session is $25.50 per child. Pre-registration is required.