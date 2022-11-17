× Expand Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families Untitled design - 1 Children's Grief Awareness Logo

Join Lighthouse for Grieving Children on Children’s Grief Awareness Day, Thursday November 17th. Lighthouse will be showcasing an impactful art display that we’ve been working on with students at Walden International School of Oakville to spread messages of hope, love, and support for grieving families. The Town of Oakville is featuring the artwork at two community centres throughout November and December. Over the past few months, Lighthouse collected hand-written messages on butterflies from the community, which are featured in the artwork. Butterflies were used as the blue butterfly is the universal symbol of hope for grieving children and youth. You can view the art at: Queen Elizabeth Park Community & Cultural Centre (2302 Bridge Rd.) and Trafalgar Park Community Centre (133 Rebecca St.)

Children and youth who have experienced the death of a family member need time, space, and understanding as they try to cope with their pain and readjust to a life forever changed. The month of November is dedicated to raising awareness of the painful impact that the death of a loved one has on the life of a child, and an opportunity to make sure that these children receive the support they need.