Choir! Choir! Choir! - Dreams

Choir! Choir! Choir! loves Oakville so much they're doing two shows on one day! Get ready to sing your guts out at the Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts!

Like fine wine, Fleetwood Mac’s songs only get better with age. From Go Your Own Way, Landslide, Don’t Stop, Dreams and so many more, we’ll be singing our way through their very best.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir! Show up and they’ll teach you an original arrangement to a song you LOVE.

Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube amassing millions of views on some of their videos.