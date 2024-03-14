Choir! Choir! Choir! - Hallelujah

× Expand Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Choir! Choir! Choir! loves Oakville so much they're doing two shows on one day! Get ready to sing your guts out at the Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts!

Gather your family, pals, and enemies alike to sing the greatest hits of the greatest hits. From the Righteous Brothers to Ben E. King and so many more, ending with a full arrangement to Leonard Cohen's swelling anthem, Hallelujah, you will feel many emotions and be on a high for weeks to come!

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir! Show up and they’ll teach you an original arrangement to a song you LOVE.

Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube amassing millions of views on some of their videos.