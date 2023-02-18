“Choir! Choir! Choir! has fashioned a profound way for people to connect and interact” - The New Yorker

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir. Show up and they’ll teach you an original arrangement to a song you love. Choir! Choir! Choir! exists to celebrate music and push the boundaries between practice and performance, artist and audience, offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community.