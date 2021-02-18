Christine Friday - Maggie & Me

"I am Anishinaabe Kwe from Friday’s Point on Lake Temagami in Northern Ontario. I represent my family, my community: Temagami First Nation. My intention is to awaken people within themselves, creating a shift change in the world by reflecting reality and the human experience."

Maggie & Me shares how the story of a healing dance can strengthen communities and help us to better understand our own cultural experience within our own territories by linking stories, inspiration, and the origins of a dance. To dance in honour of those who suffer as part of the transformation and revitalization of our culture.

Maggie & Me honours and continues the legacy of women as healers in our communities; traditional practice revealed in a contemporary world. The journey travels with us through dimensional realms of existence – spirit, dream and present – The healing and revitalization of our Anishinaabe culture. With a movement style that is at once free, lyrical, explosive an expression of indigenous contemporary dance, she walks into her own power

Credits:

Artistic Director/Producer/Creator/Choreographer: Christine Friday

Sound design: Rob Bertola

Additional Music credits: Tasheena Sarazain, Darren Nakagee, Eddy Robinson, Gabe Gaudet

Dramaturge: Robert Desrosiers

Cultural Support: Debby Danard, Penny Couchie