Christmas Bazaar
to
Mary Mother of God Church 2745 North Ridge Trail, Oakville, Ontario
Welcome to our Mary Mother of God Catholic Women’s League Annual Christmas Bazaar, your one-stop shop for gift-giving for everyone on your list!
The Christmas marketplace takes place this Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event will include:
- Baked Goods & Preserves Books, CDs & PuzzlesJewelry
- Children’s Corner Crafts Advent Candles & Wreaths
- Gift Baskets Poinsettia Orders
- Bid at our Silent Auction! (closes 12:30 pm Sunday Nov. 12)
- Join us for lunch at our Christmas Café!
- Cash and Credit Available
Info
Mary Mother of God Church 2745 North Ridge Trail, Oakville, Ontario