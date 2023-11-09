Christmas Bazaar

to

Mary Mother of God Church 2745 North Ridge Trail, Oakville, Ontario

by

Welcome to our Mary Mother of God Catholic Women’s League Annual Christmas Bazaar, your one-stop shop for gift-giving for everyone on your list!

The Christmas marketplace takes place this Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event will include: 

  • Baked Goods & Preserves Books, CDs & PuzzlesJewelry
  • Children’s Corner Crafts Advent Candles & Wreaths
  • Gift Baskets Poinsettia Orders
  • Bid at our Silent Auction! (closes 12:30 pm Sunday Nov. 12)
  • Join us for lunch at our Christmas Café!
  • Cash and Credit Available

Info

Mary Mother of God Church 2745 North Ridge Trail, Oakville, Ontario
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Bazaar - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Bazaar - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Bazaar - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Bazaar - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 ical