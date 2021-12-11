Christmas Carols in Kerr Village

The Golden Horseshoe Chorus is excited to be performing on Kerr Street. We'll be singing some beautiful Christmas Carols and Holiday Classics all in four-part harmony, bound to lift your spirits!

to

Kerr Village Kerr Street and Florence Drive, Oakville, Ontario

The Golden Horseshoe Chorus is excited to be performing on Kerr Street. We'll be singing some beautiful Christmas Carols and Holiday Classics all in 4 part harmony, bound to lift your spirits! 

Info

Kerr Village Kerr Street and Florence Drive, Oakville, Ontario
Christmas, Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Carols in Kerr Village - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Carols in Kerr Village - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Carols in Kerr Village - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Carols in Kerr Village - 2021-12-11 12:00:00 ical