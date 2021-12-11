Christmas Market

Celebrate the Art of Giving this Christmas season and help support JCHAC while clearing your homes of unwanted gifts from Christmases past.

Saturday December 11th from 1-5 pm we will be open to members of JCHAC to bring household items for you to sell, meet other members of the community, and help raise funds to support our gallery and local artist.

Here are just a few recommendations that someone else might treasure:

Cookbooks, Art, kitchen tools, dishes, dolls, children's toys, vases, table mats, artist materials, necklaces, pretty scarves, shawls, wooly hats, aprons, antiques.

Let your unwanted or unneeded presents find a new home this holiday season.

All proceeds go to help support JCHAC and our vision for the art and Oakville community.

Spaces are limited and for members of JCHAC only.

Saturday, December 11 from 1 to 5 pm

Register for a spot in the market by emailing [email protected]