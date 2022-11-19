Christmas Market & Tea Room - Church of the Incarnation
to
Church of the Incarnation 1240 Old Abbey Lane Road, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3Y4
Bring your friends and neighbours and shop for gifts at one of Oakville’s best loved Church Markets, featuring:
16 Unique vendors + The Incarnation Craft table + A Silent Auction + Gift Basket Raffle + Delicious hand-crafted baked goods
Enjoy a delicious lunch in our Tea Room
Free parking + Free admission
Info
Christmas, Market