Christmas Tree Sale
to
St. Cuthbert's Church 1541 Oakhill Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6J 1Y6
Christmas tree sale featuring Balsam Fir trees from a Nova Scotia family grown farm.
Prices
$60 for 6 to 8 ft
$80 for 8 to 10 ft
$20 for plain wreath
to
St. Cuthbert's Church 1541 Oakhill Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6J 1Y6
Christmas tree sale featuring Balsam Fir trees from a Nova Scotia family grown farm.
Prices
$60 for 6 to 8 ft
$80 for 8 to 10 ft
$20 for plain wreath
Copyright © 2012-2020 Oakville News Inc.