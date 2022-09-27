CIBC Run for the Cure - Burlington/Oakville/Hamilton
Central Park 519 Drury Lane, Burlington, Ontario
We’re excited to share that this year’s Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure will return as an in-person event.
You can make a difference
When you join or support the CIBC Run for the Cure, you help provide hope to all Canadians impacted by breast cancer. Your support:
- Helps thousands of people get to their breast cancer treatments
- Provides community and support through our peer support programs
- Provides more than 3,100 wigs, headwear, and breast prostheses
- Funds Canada’s best breast cancer research
With your support, we can show Canadians affected by breast cancer that they’re not alone.
Info
