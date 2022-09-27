CIBC Run for the Cure - Burlington/Oakville/Hamilton

We’re excited to share that this year’s Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure will return as an in-person event.

You can make a difference

When you join or support the CIBC Run for the Cure, you help provide hope to all Canadians impacted by breast cancer. Your support:

Helps thousands of people get to their breast cancer treatments

Provides community and support through our peer support programs

Provides more than 3,100 wigs, headwear, and breast prostheses

Funds Canada’s best breast cancer research

With your support, we can show Canadians affected by breast cancer that they’re not alone.