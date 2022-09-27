CIBC Run for the Cure - Burlington/Oakville/Hamilton

Central Park 519 Drury Lane, Burlington, Ontario

We’re excited to share that this year’s Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure will return as an in-person event

You can make a difference

When you join or support the CIBC Run for the Cure, you help provide hope to all Canadians impacted by breast cancer. Your support:

  • Helps thousands of people get to their breast cancer treatments
  • Provides community and support through our peer support programs
  • Provides more than 3,100 wigs, headwear, and breast prostheses
  • Funds Canada’s best breast cancer research

With your support, we can show Canadians affected by breast cancer that they’re not alone.

