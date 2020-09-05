Civitan Farmers' Market

Farmers' Market Vendors

ADOMEIT MUSROOMS BJ & Kyle Adomeit Fresh Organic Mushrooms

ALDERBROOK FARM John Alderson Fruit/Produce/Peaches/Pears Apples/Corn/Honey Greens

ALLIN MIKUNA Sergio Morales Dehydrated Products Soups OPLINIC - Nature's Cup Ramani Peiris Importers of Worlds finest Teas Tea Specialist

PIEROGI ME! Catherine Kosiba Assorted Pierogies

QUALITY BAKERY Abraham Piet Baked Goods, Bread//Streudal Sausage Rolls/Cookies/Pies/Tarts

ANNs PRODUCE Ann Brown Fruit/Produce/Perennial Plants Seeds/Garlic

ROBERTS FARMS Melinda Roberts/Rick Szarko Fruit & Produce Peaches/Strawberries/Plums/Pears/corn Potatoes/Beans/Tomatoes/raspberries/blueberries/beans/lettuce/zucchini/squash

SMOKEVILLE Rich & Cathy Chambers Smoked Fish: Atlantic Salmon, Rainbow Trout

BOYLE BROS. Market Garden Patrick Boyle Fresh Prepared Salad Greens Fiddle Heads/Grape Juices/Eggs

FANTASTIC BAKERY & DELI Frank Barranca Cured Meats, Kabossa/Pepperoni Salami/Bacon Etc. Bread/Buns/Bagels/Olive Oil

Y KNOT WOODTURNING Hugh Widdup Wooden Crafted Bowls, Salt & Pepper Shakers & Nic-nacs etc.

MARTIN's SWEET FARM Heather & Les Martin Maple Syrup/Honey Honey Products, creams, soaps

MILLCREEK FLOWER FARM Brent & Billie Jo Adomeit Cut Flowers/Bedding Plants Planters/Hanging Baskets

About Civitan Club of Oakville

Founded in 1960, the Civitan Club of Oakville has embarked on numerous volunteer activities that have generated thousands of dollars in each year to local charities, students and other local groups focussed on helping others in need. They continued to make financial contributions to the world leading Civitan International Research Center. Initially funded with a $20 million grant from Civitan International Foundation, the university research centre undertakes developmental disability research, as well as educates medical professions in their findings and receives annual financial support from the Civitan Club of Oakville. Their recent annual support of Oakville's (and Halton Region's) charities, scholarships and not-for-profit groups helping those in need has averaged about $40,000 per year.