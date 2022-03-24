Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac Greatest Hits
to
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Greatest Hits is a fine overview of the bands' hit-making years of the late ’70s and ’80s, featuring tracks like “Say You Love Me”, “You Can Go Your Own Way”, “Don’t Stop” and many more. Greatest Hits is a great introduction to one of the “great” rock bands of our times.
Info
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Live Music