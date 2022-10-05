Classic Albums Live: The Wall

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Downtown Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Classic Albums Live presents Pink Floyd's The Wall at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Live music show.

Thursday, October 6, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 7, 2022 8:00 p.m.

$68 Regular Seating

$61 Big Ticket Members

$57 Big Ticket Plus Members