Classic Seger performing Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live

Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet band comes to the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 9.

With a career spanning over 50 years, 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet band is one of the best selling musical acts of all time.

Classic Seger is a 9 piece band based out of South Western Ontario. Each performance captures the pure rocknroll spirit that can only be found at a Bob Seger concert. Performing classic hits like Night Moves, Turn The Page, and Old Time Rock n Roll, audiences will be singing along to every song and dancing in the aisles.

If you have never been to a 1970’s rock n roll show, you owe it to yourself to experience the pure raw power of Classic Seger.

All tickets are $62.50 each.