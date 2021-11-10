Clifford the Big Red Dog Opening Night

× Expand Paramount Pictures Length: 97 minutes Rating: G

When Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple.

Trailer: youtu.be/4zH5iYM4wJo