CMGRA 2021 AGM

CMGRA 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL (ZOOM) MEETING

All are welcome to join our AGM where we will be joined by Mayor Burton and Ward 3 Councillors Gittings and Haslett-Theall.

Date: September 29, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Registration

Registration deadline for this Zoom meeting is September 22 (Wednesday) at 6:00 p.m. A Zoom account is not required. To register, click on ZOOM and follow the instructions. After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the meeting.

Questions

In advance of the AGM, please e-mail any questions on a subject of interest to you to [email protected] by September 22 (Wednesday).

JOIN US

Membership

Thank you to those of you who have already supported us with your annual membership. If you have not already done so, please consider joining us or renewing your membership for $25 per household by visiting our website. Your support can help us continue to serve as an important voice on issues that affect our neighbourhood and to keep residents informed on matters of interest to our community.

Board members

We would like to welcome any community-minded residents to join our board. If you would like to learn more, please contact me at 905-334-9422.